Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.75

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.75 and last traded at C$19.94, with a volume of 619837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

