All For One Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:AFOM) Short Interest Update

All For One Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:AFOM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the January 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,894,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AFOM remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,554,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,034,078. All For One Media has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015.

