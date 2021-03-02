Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Allakos stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $117.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,157. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.98.

Get Allakos alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allakos stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Allakos worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.