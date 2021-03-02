Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target Raised to $825.00

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $800.00 to $825.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:Y opened at $652.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -137.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $727.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.31.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,889 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,582 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 187,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

