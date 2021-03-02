Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $27,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,649,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,576,000 after acquiring an additional 188,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $347.56 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $353.56. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.