Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $32,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 7,840.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,931,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

