Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €239.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) received a €239.00 ($281.18) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz SE (ALV.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €212.85 ($250.41).

ALV opened at €203.00 ($238.82) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €196.60 and a 200-day moving average of €185.84. Allianz SE has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE (ALV.F) Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

