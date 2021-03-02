Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) versus Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Financial Comparison

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 12.22% 6.43% 0.49% Customers Bancorp 17.45% 12.53% 0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ally Financial and Customers Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 1 2 16 0 2.79 Customers Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ally Financial currently has a consensus price target of $37.42, suggesting a potential downside of 12.79%. Customers Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.40, suggesting a potential downside of 4.69%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Ally Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ally Financial and Customers Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $6.39 billion 2.51 $1.72 billion $3.72 11.53 Customers Bancorp $544.68 million 1.61 $79.33 million $2.25 12.31

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Customers Bancorp. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Customers Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ally Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Customers Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc., a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product. It primarily focuses on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services and specialty lending; and home equity and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose and administrative offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania; Rye Brook, New York; Hamilton, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.