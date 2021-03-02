Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Short Interest Update

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the January 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHAC opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHAC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

