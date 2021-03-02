Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 847,200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $120,108,000. Xilinx comprises 4.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Xilinx by 20.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,045 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $2,184,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,583 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Xilinx by 2.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 122,227 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

XLNX traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.50. 25,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.30. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.