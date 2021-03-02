Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $18.57 Million in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 536,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Watford in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 277.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of Watford stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $15,971,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watford stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,055. The stock has a market cap of $690.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.17. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.70). Research analysts predict that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

