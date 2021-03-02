Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $39.93 Million in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,567,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $39,932,000. Waddell & Reed Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 2.51% of Waddell & Reed Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

WDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE:WDR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.09. 10,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,933. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.