AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$22.50 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Sunday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.13.

TSE ALA opened at C$19.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$21.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

