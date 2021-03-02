Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 109.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhill Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $7,129,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,146.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,231.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,204.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

