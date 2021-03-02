Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.91) earnings per share.

NYSE:AMBC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. 8,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,208. The company has a market capitalization of $781.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

