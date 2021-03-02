Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,295. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 6,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $408,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $264,053.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,292 shares of company stock worth $36,772,472. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

