Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC stock opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $264,053.68. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $891,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,362.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,292 shares of company stock valued at $36,772,472 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 213,368 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 458.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 156,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.