American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. 6,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,821. American Software has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Software will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

