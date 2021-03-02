American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American States Water’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenues beat estimates. The company has a strong utility customer base, which is increasing steadily. Its subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with 11 military bases, which assure a steady flow of revenues. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term obligations. Shares of American States Water have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company depends on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings and this excessive reliance might affect its financial performance. Also, the utility operates in a highly-regulated environment and failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties. Moreover, the aging pipelines increase the possibility of leakage and contamination.”

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of AWR opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,522,000 after purchasing an additional 185,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,936,000 after buying an additional 186,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American States Water by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 376,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American States Water (AWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.