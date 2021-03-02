Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 3,296.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $126.79 million, a P/E ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

