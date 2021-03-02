AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.10% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

