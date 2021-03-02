AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 245.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,879 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 312,041 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,523,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

