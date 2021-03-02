AMG National Trust Bank Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $273.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $320.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

