AMG National Trust Bank Sells 388 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

