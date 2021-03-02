Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Amgen were worth $223,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 90.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 111,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 367,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.70.

AMGN opened at $227.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

