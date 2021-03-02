Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%.

FOLD stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 131,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548,668. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,896,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,285. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FOLD. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

