Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post $48.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.40 million and the highest is $49.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $53.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $213.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.82 million to $214.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $232.53 million, with estimates ranging from $230.93 million to $233.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

FC stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $32.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $361.43 million, a P/E ratio of -37.57, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.