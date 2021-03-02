Analysts Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Harmonic posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLIT. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $773,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,898. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth $137,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 150,922 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Harmonic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 383,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $803.00 million, a PE ratio of -21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

