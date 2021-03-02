Analysts Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. MSCI posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.62. 14,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,990. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

