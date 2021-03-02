Analysts Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.16. Verra Mobility posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Several analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,075. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 166,591 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 43,226 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,737,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 285,508 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

