Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.48. 11,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,349. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,720.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

