Analysts Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report sales of $87.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.80 million and the lowest is $86.10 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $273.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.80 million to $276.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $431.59 million, with estimates ranging from $401.13 million to $445.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.