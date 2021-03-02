Analysts Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to Post $0.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. National Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. 5,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,297. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.