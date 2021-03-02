Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of WRE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.69. 4,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,997. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

