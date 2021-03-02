Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHC. Barclays boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$40.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.39. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$16.30 and a 1 year high of C$41.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

