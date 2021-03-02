Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

