Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intrusion Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intrusion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intrusion’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Intrusion stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $393.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

