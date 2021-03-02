Analysts Issue Forecasts for PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for PROG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. PROG’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist began coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

PRG stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

