Analysts Offer Predictions for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

