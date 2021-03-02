Analysts Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) PT at $39.67

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

AGYS stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Agilysys’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

