Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Target Price at C$1.96

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.96.

CEU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 34,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,302.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,472,292.35. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,098 shares of company stock worth $102,747 over the last 90 days.

TSE:CEU traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 297,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,910. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$408.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.64.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

