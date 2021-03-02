Analysts Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) PT at $68.64

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after purchasing an additional 621,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 379,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

