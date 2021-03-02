Analyzing Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 4.58% 7.32% 3.66% Oriental Land -4.01% 0.25% 0.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arkema and Oriental Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 2 5 5 0 2.25 Oriental Land 2 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arkema and Oriental Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $9.79 billion 0.89 $608.16 million $9.19 12.41 Oriental Land $4.27 billion 13.21 $572.40 million $0.35 98.11

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land. Arkema is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oriental Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Arkema has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Arkema pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oriental Land pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Arkema shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arkema beats Oriental Land on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals. The company also offers UV, LED, EB curable resins, specialty acrylates. It offers high performance materials solutions are used in various sectors, such as transport, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment; industrial specialties are used in the production of refrigeration and air conditioning, petrochemicals, refining, paper pulp, animal nutrition, electronics, and the automotive industry; and coating solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and acrylic applications. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts; and Bon Voyage, a Disney shop. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

