Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $899.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

