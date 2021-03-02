ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to post sales of $375.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $377.55 million. ANGI Homeservices reported sales of $343.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.99.

NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $15.43. 1,273,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,575.58 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,051 shares of company stock worth $3,113,747. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.