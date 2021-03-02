Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

