Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Up 1,193.2% in February

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a growth of 1,193.2% from the January 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Anglo American stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,470. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGLOY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

