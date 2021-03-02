Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €57.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.85 ($72.77).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

