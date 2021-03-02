Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of -160.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

