Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset has decreased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ANH opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $279.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 72.98 and a current ratio of 72.98.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06).

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

